$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.66 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,766. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

