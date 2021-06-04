$117.27 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $117.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $455.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,860. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

