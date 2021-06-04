11,845 Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

