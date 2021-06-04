127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

127619 has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

