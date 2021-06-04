14,950 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.42 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

