$159.62 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $159.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.23 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $671.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,273. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

