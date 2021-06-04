1,625 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.