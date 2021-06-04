$19.29 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $19.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.54 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.27 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $99.79 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

