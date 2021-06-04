$19.63 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $19.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $22.85 and the lowest is $17.08. Alphabet reported earnings of $10.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $98.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $112.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $46.01 on Friday, hitting $2,393.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,273.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

