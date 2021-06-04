1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $51,154.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $51,154.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00561447 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

