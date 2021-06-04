$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 27,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.37. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

