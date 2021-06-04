$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.34. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of EMN opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

