$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

FMAO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $246.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

