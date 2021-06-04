$20.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $20.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the lowest is $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

PSX stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

