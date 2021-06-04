2,054 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

