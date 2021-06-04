$216.14 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $216.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $227.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $873.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $903.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $941.05 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $990.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.63. The company had a trading volume of 451,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,984. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

