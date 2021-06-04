2,639 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

