$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.