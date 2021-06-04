30,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLEU. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,805,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

