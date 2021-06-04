3,593 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.65 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -823.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

