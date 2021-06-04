$36.58 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $36.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.57 million and the lowest is $35.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 101,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,700. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

