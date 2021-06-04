37,250 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

