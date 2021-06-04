3,958 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

