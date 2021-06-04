3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.