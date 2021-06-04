$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,819,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947,691. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

