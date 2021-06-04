4,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

KWEB opened at $70.28 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54.

