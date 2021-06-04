$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $407.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.83 million to $410.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $575.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

