421 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $74.74. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

