$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.23. 233,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,736,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

