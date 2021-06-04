$5.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $5.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.93 and the highest is $5.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $3.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $20.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $450.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.