$616.45 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report sales of $616.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.40 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

