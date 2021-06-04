66,900 Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -337.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

