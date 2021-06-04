6,988 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,348.91, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

