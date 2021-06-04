719,326 Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 719,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DS. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $299.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

