$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $749.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $754.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.48 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

