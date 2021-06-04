$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $75.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.49 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $305.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

UPLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

