790 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $260.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

