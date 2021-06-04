8,350 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $165.77. 26,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,863. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

