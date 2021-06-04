839 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

