9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

