9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,404.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

