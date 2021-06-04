9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

