9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 54.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 309,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Oracle by 28.5% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.