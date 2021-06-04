9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

