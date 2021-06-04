A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $422,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,324. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

