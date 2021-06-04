AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

ABBV stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.00. 91,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

