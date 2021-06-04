Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

