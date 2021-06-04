Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 22,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

