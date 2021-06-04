Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 22,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
