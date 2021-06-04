accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt downgraded accesso Technology Group to an add rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of £272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 662.90.

In other news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

