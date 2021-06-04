Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 13,928 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.